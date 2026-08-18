66th Separate Mechanized Brigade operators eliminate group of three occupier scouts with bomber and FPV drone. VIDEO
A group of three Russian soldiers attempted to approach the forward edge of the battlefield in the area of responsibility of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave.
As reported by Censor.NET, drone pilots detected the enemy, after which crews operating a Heavy Shot bomber drone and FPV drones engaged the targets.
The Russian soldiers attempted to maintain a distance from one another and used vegetation for cover. However, after detecting the targets, Ukrainian operators carried out a series of strikes that completely eliminated the enemy group.
Servicemen of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade released footage of their combat operation.
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