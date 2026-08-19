Apex UAV Unit drone operators smash Russian Giatsint-B gun and concealed ammunition in forest belt. VIDEO
Border guards from the Apex UAV Unit detected and destroyed a camouflaged Russian 152 mm Giatsint-B gun in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators spotted the artillery system near a forest belt during a combat sortie and struck it.
The Ukrainian defenders also struck enemy ammunition, which subsequently detonated and exploded.
The attack reduced the Russian gun to scrap metal, ensuring that it can no longer strike the positions of the Defence Forces.
Footage of the artillery’s destruction was published by Ukrainian border guards on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.
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