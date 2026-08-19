MLRS ammunition detonates inside ruscists’ vehicles after strike by drones of 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade. VIDEO
FPV drone operators from the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade detected and destroyed two Russian UAZ Bukhanka vans that the occupiers were using to transport ammunition for multiple-launch rocket systems.
The enemy attempted to replenish its ammunition stocks at its positions, but Ukrainian reconnaissance detected the vehicles in time, Censor.NET reports.
Following precise FPV drone strikes, both Bukhanka vans were destroyed, and the ammunition inside began to detonate.
The explosions scattered ammunition across the field, causing a large fire.
Soldiers of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade published footage showing the destruction of the enemy vehicles and ammunition on their Telegram channel.
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