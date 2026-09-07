Invader is dozing whilst sitting at edge of woods moments before arrival of Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Combat footage of drone operators from the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade "Zaporizhzhia Sich" has been published online, showing an occupier being eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, footage from a reconnaissance drone’s camera shows a Russian soldier sitting at the edge of a woodland, dozing, occasionally raising and lowering his head.

A moment later, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone strikes the invader at high speed.

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