Fighters of 55th Artillery Brigade shot down 84 enemy drones with interceptor drones in month. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade "Zaporizhzhia Sich" dealt a crushing blow to Russian aerial reconnaissance and strike assets. According to Censor.NET, during February, the unit destroyed 84 enemy drones with the help of General Cherevnia interceptor drones.

The skies over the Dnipropetrovsk region were particularly heated, where Zaporizhzhia artillerymen went on a "safari" for the most dangerous and rare examples of Russian military equipment.

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General Chereshnya's trophies for February:

Number: 84 confirmed air target kills.

Rare examples: Among those destroyed are ZALA-Lancet kamikaze drones and their reconnaissance counterparts.

Enemy novelties: The long-range kamikaze drone Italmaz (the Russian counterpart of the Shahed with an internal combustion engine), which the occupiers are actively trying to introduce, was hit.

Elite reconnaissance: The upgraded Orlan-30, used for laser targeting of high-precision Krasnopol shells, was shot down.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 6 people killed and 2 wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Why is this important?

The destruction of 84 drones in a month by a single unit is a huge contribution to the security of not only artillery positions, but also rear cities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Each downed "Orlan" or "ZALA" is a foiled enemy artillery strike, and each destroyed "Lancet" is a saved unit of our armoured vehicles or artillery.