Soldiers from 3rd Special Operations Regiment destroyed Russian BM-21 ’Grad’ multiple launch rocket system, passenger car and set of rockets for the system. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the successful completion of a combat mission by special forces personnel from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers from the 3rd Separate Special Operations Regiment identified and destroyed key enemy targets.

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During reconnaissance and special operations, SOF operators tracked down the position of an enemy BM-21 ‘Grad’ multiple launch rocket system, and also spotted a passenger car belonging to the occupiers and a prepared set of rocket rounds nearby.

As a result of a precise and sudden strike, the Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, along with the vehicle and ammunition, was completely destroyed, preventing further shelling of Ukrainian positions from that position.

Read more: Almost 24 thousand enemy drones-copters were destroyed by Defense Forces in August, - Ministry of Defense