Wounded ruscist shows evacuation after his entire company of 70 occupiers was killed: "They f#cking wiped out entire company, all 70 men". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a wounded ruscist heading to an evacuation point together with a fellow soldier.
As Censor.NET reports, on the way, the invader says that the Defence Forces destroyed their entire company, which consisted of 70 occupiers.
Judging by his words, virtually nothing was left of the ruscist unit.
"There's no forest, there's f#cking nothing. They f#cking wiped out the entire company, all 70 men," the ruscist adds in the video.
Warning! Explicit language!
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