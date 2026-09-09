Wounded ruscist shows evacuation after his entire company of 70 occupiers was killed: "They f#cking wiped out entire company, all 70 men". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a wounded ruscist heading to an evacuation point together with a fellow soldier.

As Censor.NET reports, on the way, the invader says that the Defence Forces destroyed their entire company, which consisted of 70 occupiers.

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Judging by his words, virtually nothing was left of the ruscist unit.

"There's no forest, there's f#cking nothing. They f#cking wiped out the entire company, all 70 men," the ruscist adds in the video.

Watch more: Occupiers fled, leaving tank behind for Ukrainian drone operators: footage of destruction from 66th Brigade. VIDEO

Warning! Explicit language!

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