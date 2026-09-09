Assault troops of 33rd Separate Assault Regiment clear Russian dugout after drone strikes and eliminate occupiers who refused to surrender. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared a Russian dugout after a combined drone strike.

As Censor.NET reports, the enemy position was detected during a methodical sweep of a forest belt by operators of heavy Vampire bomber drones, former mortar crews of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment.

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The Russian dugout had been carefully camouflaged and covered with thermal shielding, but the soldiers managed to locate it.

The shelter was initially struck by Vampire and FPV drones. When it became clear that the deeply dug-in position required a more powerful strike, the soldiers used a special Krit anti-dugout munition.

After the combined fire strike, assault troops from the mechanised battalion of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment entered the position and carried out a clearing operation. The occupiers were offered the chance to surrender, but they refused and were subsequently eliminated in close combat.

The soldiers published footage of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.

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