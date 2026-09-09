Zeus crew pilot raises STING drone to 9,000 metres during interception of enemy target. VIDEO
Drone Industry
A pilot of a STING interceptor drone from the Zeus crew of the 1021st Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment raised the UAV to an altitude of 9,000 metres while intercepting an enemy target.
As Censor.NET reports, due to the technical specifics of the interception, the target could not be hit, but the drone was successfully returned to the launch site.
The soldiers noted that 9,000 metres is an altitude at which passenger aircraft flew in peacetime. Now drone operators send their UAVs to such heights to intercept Russian aerial targets.
The video was shared on social media by the Wild Hornets.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password