Bodies of 36 occupiers lie in field following attempted infiltration in area of responsibility of 425th SAR "Skelia". VIDEO 18+

Footage has emerged online showing the aftermath of yet another failed attempt by Russian occupiers to breach Ukrainian defences.

According to Censor.NET, in the Pokrovsk sector of the Donetsk region, soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Skelia’ dealt a crushing defeat to enemy assault groups.

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A total of 36 enemy infantrymen attempted to infiltrate and advance unnoticed deep into Ukrainian positions. However, the enemy’s plan was uncovered in time by aerial reconnaissance.

Thanks to precision strikes by Ukrainian artillery and the coordinated deployment of FPV strike drones, the entire complement of the enemy assault groups was eliminated. The published selection of combat footage shows the battlefield littered with the bodies of the eliminated Russian invaders.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

Watch more: 77 occupiers eliminated: combat operations by drone operators from SSU’s Special Operations Centre "A" in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO