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Fedorov’s reservation: Verkhovna Rada’s TIC is holding meeting. LIVE BROADCAST
A meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s Temporary Investigative Commission has begun, tasked with investigating possible breaches of Ukrainian defence legislation, anti-corruption legislation and respect for human rights and freedoms during the period of martial law.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
As is known, Palantir CEO Karp was invited to the TIC meeting to clarify the details of his collaboration with Fedorov.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov met with representatives of American investment companies and venture capital funds during a visit to Washington. He announced that, together with his team, he would set up his own defence-tech company.
- Fedorov published a joint video with Alex Karp, CEO of the American technology company Palantir, and announced that he would become the project’s "first key investor".
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