Police are searching for Bakanov to ensure his presence at Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigation Commission meeting, - Honcharenko

Law enforcement officers are searching for former SSU head Ivan Bakanov to ensure his appearance at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission.

This was reported by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

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"The police are looking for Bakanov to ensure his presence at the TIC meeting on 3 February. Let's help. If anyone has seen Bakanov, please let us know! Because we are really waiting for him," said the parliamentarian.

Honcharenko is the head of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigation Commission on possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the field of defence, anti-corruption policy and human rights during martial law.

Read more: Bakanov and Naumov left Ukraine in six cars filled with cash few hours before invasion, - investigation. VIDEO

What preceded this?

We will remind you that on the eve of businessman Serhii Vaganyan in an interview with People's Deputy of the VIII convocation Boryslav Bereza said that during Ivan Bakanov's tenure as head of the SSU, the service was transformed into an instrument of systematic racketeering.

Bakanov, together with the then SSU General Andrii Naumov, who is suspected of passing confidential information to Russia, built a system of informal payments from business and trade sanctions by the National Security and Defence Council within the SSU.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau opened criminal proceedings into the possible receipt of illegal benefits by former top officials of the Security Service of Ukraine after public statements in the media by Ukrainian businessman Serhii Vaganyan.

Watch more: Andrii Naumov is Bakanov’s wallet, giving up accomplices to Russia to dodge jail // UNCENSORED. VIDEO