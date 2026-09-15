Operator of STING interceptor shot down Russian ’Gerbera-2’ with enlarged fuel tank. VIDEO
Drone Industry
The crew of ‘Orbita-3’ from the 13th Separate Anti-Aircraft Machine-Gun Battalion shot down a Russian ‘Gerbera-2’ UAV using a STING interceptor drone.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy drone was significantly larger than a standard "Gerbera": it had an enlarged fuel tank with a capacity of up to 63 litres and a different engine.
To intercept it, operators used a STING drone from the "Wild Hornets".
The interceptor caught up with the Russian aerial target and struck it in the upper part of the fuselage, after which the UAV was shot down.
The "Wild Hornets" published a video of the interception on their Telegram channel.
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