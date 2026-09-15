Personnel of 1021st Regiment intercept Russian UAV with Stugna-P missile system during attack. VIDEO

Personnel of the 1021st Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment engaged an enemy aerial target using an air-defence system based on the Stugna-P anti-tank guided missile system.

Censor.NET reports that the system is used to engage slow-moving aerial targets, including Geran-2 and Gerbera attack UAVs.

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The Stugna-P was developed to combat armoured vehicles, but trained Ukrainian personnel use the weapon’s capabilities far more broadly.

The released footage shows a missile striking the aerial target and its subsequent explosion.

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