Two dozen precise hits: Fighters of 5th Assault Brigade destroy occupiers’ ammunition depot and equipment. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing excerpts of combat operations by drone operators from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 5th Separate Assault Brigade.

As Censor.NET reports, the Ukrainian defenders carried out around two dozen devastating strikes on Russian positions, personnel, and logistical assets.

To destroy enemy targets, the soldiers used both strike FPV kamikaze drones and drones equipped to drop munitions from the air.

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During the series of attacks, aerial reconnaissance personnel and pilots of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade killed several Russian infantrymen, damaged and destroyed military equipment, demolished the occupiers’ shelters and destroyed an enemy field ammunition depot, causing its munitions to detonate.

"The soldiers of the 5th Assault Brigade continue their combat operations. Behind every strike are coordinated actions, resilience and the daily work of our fighters. The 5th Assault Brigade is at work. The fight continues," the Ukrainian defenders said in the video description.

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