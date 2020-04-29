ENG
Ukrainian government allows food markets to reopen

The Cabinet of Ministers has supported the criteria developed by the health and economy ministries that enable food markets to resume their operations, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.  

"The main condition for the operation of food markets is the decision of a respective territorial body of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to comply with anti-epidemic requirements," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that the work of food markets during the coronavirus pandemic should be regulated by strict sanitary standards.

