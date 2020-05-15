Zelenskyi approves lifting of sanctions from ex-owner of Dynamo (Moscow) FС Fedorychev

The decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi that enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to prolong and amend the sanctions lifts the restrictions from former member of the European Parliament, Alessandra Mussolini, granddaughter of Italian dictator, Benito Mussolini; from the founder of the Lucky Labs IT-company, Sergey Tokarev; and former owner of the Dynamo (Moscow) FC, Alexey Fedorychev.

Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

This follows from amendments to previous decrees on sanctions in presidential decree 184 dated May 14.

In March 2019, the sanctions were imposed against Mussolini as she supervised so-called elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

The reasons for the move have not been revealed.

Within the framework of his charity initiatives, Tokarev cooperated among others with Veronika Selega, who is now the director-general of the directorate for internal and humanitarian political of the Presidential Administration.

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) suspected Fedorychev of confederacy with former leader of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU) to organize a scheme to appropriate grain via the enterprises controlled by the businessman.

Sanctions from some 12 companies have also been lifted.

Zelenskyi has approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to prolong the sanctions against Russian social media platforms VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and Mail.ru.