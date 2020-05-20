Cultural industry may resume work from July 1 – acting minister

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to allow the cultural industry to resume work at the last stage of lifting quarantine restrictions, from July 1.

Censor.NET reports citing hromadske.

"In general, we expected that restrictions [on the work of cultural institutions] would be lifted from July 1, but our estimations and planning horizon fully depend on the epidemiological situation in the country," Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Svitlana Fomenko told hromadske.

At the same time, she clarified that the exact date has not been set and will depend on the coronavirus incidence rate in Ukraine.

According to Fomenko, the usual work of cultural institutions can begin only after full lifting of restrictions on holding mass events.

On March 12, the government introduced quarantine measures in Ukraine to counter the spread of coronavirus disease COVID-19. In particular, trading establishments were closed, except groceries, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks. The operation of the subway in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, municipal, intercity, and interregional road, rail, and air transport services were suspended.

On March 28, Ukraine completely closed its border to scheduled passenger traffic, including air traffic.

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the lockdown until May 22, but endorsed easing the restrictive measures.