EU calls on Russia to end pressure on Crimean Tatars in occupied Crimea

The European Union has condemned systemic human rights abuses in the occupied Crimea and called on Russia to end the pressure on the Crimean Tatar community.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"On 7 July 2020, seven individuals, mostly Crimean Tatars, were arrested in the Crimean peninsula for their alleged political affiliation. The European Union considers their detention to be politically motivated and, as they have been carried out under Russian legislation by Russian ‘authorities’ in Ukrainian territory, illegal under international law," reads the statement by the EU Spokesperson on human rights violations against and the illegal detention of Crimean Tatars by the Russian Federation.

As noted, the European Union does not recognise the enforcement of Russian legislation in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and expects all illegally detained Ukrainians to be released without delay.

"The EU expects Russia to end the pressure on the Crimean Tatar community. International human rights standards must be guaranteed in the peninsula. Full, free and unrestricted access for international human rights actors to the whole territory of Ukraine, including Crimea and Sevastopol, continues to be paramount," the statement says.

It is emphasized that the European Union is unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

As reported, on Tuesday morning, July 7, Russian security forces raided the homes of Crimean Tatars and detained seven people in four districts of the occupied Crimea. Ukraine opened a criminal investigation into the illegal searches in Crimean Tatar homes on the occupied peninsula.