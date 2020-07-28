Ukrainian celebrities declare almost UAH 766M in income for 2019

Ukrainian celebrities have declared almost UAH 766 million in income received in 2019, the press office of the Ukrainian State Tax Service has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian State Tax Service press service.

"Pop stars, musicians, showmen, popular presenters and athletes have declared almost 766 million hryvnias as income received in 2019," the report said.

It notes that the vast majority of famous people engaged in artistic activities were registered as private entrepreneurs, but the law provides for cases where they also submit asset declarations.

Read more: Italian channel calls Ukraine 'Little Russia,' embassy demands correction

Last year, public figures declared over UAH 56 million in personal income tax and almost UAH 7 million in military tax. Among the celebrities who declared the largest amount of income in 2019 are a TV presenter (UAH 261.6 million), a football player (UAH 24.5 million), and a singer (UAH 15.3 million).