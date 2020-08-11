Kyiv Court of Appeal places Kuzmenko under 24-hour house arrest. PHOTOS

Kyiv Court of Appeals has changed the measure of restraint for doctor and volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko, a suspect in the case of the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet, from detention to round-the-clock house arrest, the Free Dr Kuzmenko community has reported on Facebook.

"Yulia is being released under round-the-clock [house arrest]," the report said.

Sofia Fedyna, an MP from the European Solidarity party, also announced this on Facebook.

"Court of Appeal. Kuzmenko was placed under 24-hour house arrest," Fedyna wrote.

Journalist Pavlo Sheremet was killed in a car explosion in Kyiv on July 20, 2016.

Investigators currently suspect doctor and volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko, paratrooper battalion nurse Yana Duhar, and Donbas war veteran Andriy Antonenko.

On May 25, Kyiv's Pechersky District Court granted the prosecutors' motions and changed the measure of restraint for Duhar from house arrest to UAH 168,000 bail. The required amount was collected in less than 24 hours.

On July 13, Kyiv Court of Appeal relaxed the measure of restraint for Duhar by removing an ankle monitor and lifting restrictions on her travel.

Antonenko remains in custody.

