Forcible passportization of population takes place in Donbas

The occupation authorities of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) continue events on forcible passportization of the population of occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The precondition for military service of the personnel of units 1 (Donetsk) and 2 (Luhansk) of the occupants is the presence of Russian citizenship. From the beginning of September 2020, the commanders of the forces and units of the occupants are obliged to report weekly the specified data about the presence of Russian passports of the mercenaries among the local citizens and members of their families and information about the provision of the documents for issuance of Russian citizenship," the message said.

Read more: Kravchuk comments on issue of water supply to Crimea

Moreover, extra terms for contract conscription imposed at the forces and units of the occupation troops. Particularly, during the processing of the contract, the candidates are obliged to have a military registration card of DPR and LPR and passport of a Russian citizen.