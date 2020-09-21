ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14387 visitors online
News
21 492 174

Five parties could enter Ukrainian parliament

Five parties could enter Ukrainian parliament

If the elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine took place in mid-September, five parties would overcome the 5% electoral threshold, according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) between September 12-16.

Censor.NET reports citing survey results

In particular, among those who have decided on which party to support, 21.5% would vote for the Servant of the People party, 17.8% for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 16.3% for the European Solidarity party, 8.7% for the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association, and 6.3% for Oleh Liashko's Radical Party.

Some 4.1% of respondents would vote for the Party of Shariy, 4% for the Strength and Honor party, 3.3% for the Svoboda party, 3.1% for the Civil Position party, 2.8% for the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman, 2.6% for the UDAR party, 1.9% for the Future party, 1.8% for Samopomich, 1.8% for the Opposition Bloc party, 1.3% for the Holos party, 1% for the ProPosition party, 0.8% for the National Corps party, and 0.9% for other parties.

Read more: U.S. does not recognize Russian local elections in temporarily occupied Crimea

The survey was conducted from September 12 to September 16 using the CATI method (computer-assisted telephone interviewing), based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.2% for figures close to 50%, 2.1% for figures close to 25%, and 1.4% for figures close to 10%.

elections (1082) poll (353) Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (85)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 