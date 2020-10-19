Ukrainian teachers' salaries will grow in two stages in 2021 – education ministry

The salaries of Ukrainian teachers in general secondary education institutions will grow in January and July 2021, according to the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The level of salaries of education workers in 2021 will be raised in two stages: in January and in July. Such changes are provided for in the draft law of Ukraine 'On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2021'," the report reads.

According to the report, from July 2021 the salary of teachers will be almost 30% higher than as of September 2020.

According to the ministry, the salary of a young teacher without work experience amounted to UAH 3,496 in January 2019 and to UAH 4,050 in September 2020. According to the draft state budget for 2021, the level of an official salary will grow to UAH 4,859 from January 2021 and to UAH 5,265 from July 2021.

At the same time, the salary of a teacher of the first category amounted to UAH 4,361 in January 2019 and to UAH 5,051 in September 2020. It is expected to grow to UAH 6,061 from January 2021 and to UAH 6,567 from July 2021.

In January 2019, the salary of a teacher of the highest category of a general secondary education institution amounted to UAH 4,649. In September this year, the salary increased to UAH 5,385. It will amount to UAH 6,461 from January 2021 and to UAH 7,001 from July 2021.