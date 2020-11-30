Ukraine ranks 29th in COVID-19 death rate in Europe as it records 280 coronavirus deaths per 1 million population.

"As for the death rate per 1 million population amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we rank 29th in Europe, and our death rate is 280 people per 1 million population. For example, [the COVID-19 death rate in] Poland is 450 [people per 1 million population], France - 801, the UK - 856. And we have 280 [people per 1 million population]. We should be grateful to our doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers for this," Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing.

As of November 30, Ukraine has reported 732,625 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, including 9,946 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.