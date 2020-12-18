PM expects Ukraine to get next IMF tranche in February-March 2021

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal predicts that Ukraine will receive the next tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in February-March 2021.

He said this during an online conversation with leading entrepreneurs "Ukraine and the World in 2021", which took place on December 17.

"The next tranche will be, definitely, next year, as this year it is no longer possible.... A mission must be assigned, we have gone through all the procedures ... If we are talking about the future, we would like it to be no later than February, but we are discussing the period of February-March with the IMF," Shmyhal said.

He added that these deadlines are quite realistic, if there are no "surprises" again.

The PM also said that next week he hopes for progress in negotiations with the IMF.

As reported, on December 11, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine is awaiting the announcement of the start of the IMF mission and disbursement of the second tranche under the Stand-By Arrangement in the near future.

Earlier, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko stated that Ukraine still has a chance to receive a tranche from IMF by the end of 2020. However, the funds are most likely to arrive next year.