Cabinet Dismisses Deputy Minister Of Strategic Industries Nemilostivyi

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Vitalii Nemilostivyi at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

Censor.NET reports citing Shmyhal's post on Telegram

"The behaviour that the Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Vitalii Nemilostivyi allowed himself is unacceptable. Everyone should be equal before the law. Therefore, we promptly dismissed the Deputy Minister," Shmyhal wrote.

He added that a post in the Cabinet of Ministers is not a privilege, but, above all, the responsibility to people and the country.

On Thursday, the patrol police commented on the incident with the Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Nemilostivyi on Facebook.

"Recently, late at night, on Zhylianska Street, the crew of Kyiv patrolmen stopped a Mercedes car, whose driver violated the traffic rules, namely: he violated the requirements of road sign 5.7.1 "Exit on a one-way road," the statement reads.

It is indicated, that during the conversation, it turned out that the driver was driving with signs of alcoholic intoxication.

"The inspectors offered the driver to undergo a survey for alcohol intoxication, which he refused. The driver told the inspectors that he is the Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, and also presented the appropriate certificate in confirmation of his post along with documents for driving a vehicle," the statement reads.

Read more: Zelenskyi welcomes decision to reduce gas price for population

It is stated that the driver "threatened with a post", pushed the patrolmen and pulled on their uniform.

The inspectors drew up administrative materials on the driver.

The materials were sent to the court for making a decision on this case.

On August 20, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Vitalii Nemilostivyi as Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries.