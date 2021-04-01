Kyiv city, 10 regions included in ‘red zone’ - Ministry of Health

Kyiv city and 10 regions in Ukraine have been included in the red zone of the COVID-19 quarantine, Ukrinform reports with reference to data published on the Ukrainian Ministry of Health’s website.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As of April 1, Kyiv city, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi regions are in the red zone.

The COVID-19-associated hospitalization rates (60 per 100,000 people) have been exceeded in Kyiv city, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, and Zakarpattia regions.

As of March 31, the highest COVID-19-associated hospitalization rates were recorded in Kyiv city – 110.1 per 100,000, Khmelnytskyi region - 122.2, Vinnytsia region - 113.4, and Zhytomyr region – 118.8.

The highest oxygen bed occupancy rates were registered in Kyiv city - 84.3%, Zhytomyr region - 71.1%, Kyiv region - 69%, Lviv region - 70.9%, and Mykolaiv region - 69.9%.