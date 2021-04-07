Government approves concept of Crimean Tatar language development

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a concept of the development of the Crimean Tatar language in order to improve the legislative, institutional, financial and informational basis for the development of the language of one of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

The relevant decision was approved at a government’s meeting on April 7.

According to the document, the Ministry of Temporarily Occupied Territories, relevant government bodies, the Mejlis, and the National Academy of Sciences must develop by August 2021 a draft Strategy for the Development of the Crimean Tatar Language for 2022-2032.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov stressed that the concept is the basis for work for 10 years on the development of the Crimean Tatar language, which is currently in a "critical state".

"Russia's temporary occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol has sharpened the focus on these problems [the state of the Crimean Tatar language], which is repeatedly reflected in UN resolutions, etc. The language must be saved… The Crimean Tatar language is a huge opportunity for Ukraine, which we do not fully realize to the extent," the official said.

Reznikov stressed the Crimean Tatar language is universal and allows people to understand all Turkic languages.