Ukraine creating national system of transition to NATO standards - Shmyhal

Ukraine is firmly moving towards joining NATO, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Ukraine is creating a national system of transition to NATO standards. The launch of such a system was presented this week [on April 6] by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna. Ukraine is firmly and steadfastly moving towards joining the Alliance. After all, as the President of Ukraine noted that NATO is the only way to end the war in eastern Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on his Facebook page.

The Prime Minister reminded that according to a study by the New Europe Center, Ukraine has already implemented 292 NATO standards and guidelines, or 19% of standardization agreements.

"A third of them have been implemented over the course of the last year and a half. The launch of a national system of transition to NATO standards will allow Ukraine to accelerate its path to full membership in the Alliance," he wrote.