One killed, three injured in military vehicle explosion in eastern Ukraine

One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and three others have been injured after their military vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, April 27, the JFO headquarters' press service has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, on April 27, in the area of responsibility of the North operational and tactical group, a Joint Forces serviceman sustained fatal injuries after a military vehicle hit an improvised explosive device. Three more servicemen sustained combat injuries," the report reads.

According to the report, the wounded soldiers were taken to a medical facility and were given medical care. Their condition is satisfactory.

Read more: Russian invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine nine times

The leadership of a military unit and a working group of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are working at the scene, the press service said.