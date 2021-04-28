Cabinet of Ministers fires Kobolyev, appoints Vitrenko as Naftogaz CEO

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Andriy Kobolyev as CEO of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine and appointed Yuriy Vitrenko to this position, according to the Government portal.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"From April 28, 2021, the powers of independent members of the Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, state representatives to the Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, as well as CEO of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Andriy Kobolyev, are terminated. Independent members and state representatives of the company's Supervisory Board will continue to exercise their powers until the election and appointment of new representatives. It was also decided to elect and appoint Yuriy Vitrenko as CEO of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine from April 29, 2021," the statement reads.

