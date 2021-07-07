NABU, FBI renew memorandum of understanding

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have renewed the memorandum of understanding.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The U.S. FBI and Ukraine’s NABU renewed a memorandum of understanding that will continue cooperation on cases relevant to both countries," reads the report.

The embassy noted that "crime and corruption is transnational" and law enforcement bodies must be transnational as well.

The document was signed by NABU Director Artem Sytnyk in the presence of U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien.

As reported, in June 2016, the FBI and NABU signed a memorandum of understanding. The document allows the FBI to provide assistance to the NABU and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in their investigations.