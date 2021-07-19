Georgia Releases Ukrainian Imprisoned Yachtsmen Khomych And Diyachenko

Georgia has released imprisoned Ukrainian yachtsmen Yurii Khomych and Volodymyr Diyachenko.

Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyi's post on Twitter.

"Since November 2020, we have been working on the release of Ukrainian yachtsmen Yurii Khomych and Volodymyr Diyachenko, who were detained in Georgia. Today, Georgia released them from custody," he wrote.

They were detained together with the owner of the yacht, the former security guard of the ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Baturin, for allegedly crossing the border illegally.

Read more: Zelenskyi proposes Monastyrskyi for post of Interior Minister

On July 14, the Batumi City Court sentenced them to four years in prison.

Zelenskyi thanked Georgia for the decision to free Ukrainians, calling it in line with the spirit of strategic partnership between the countries.

Zelenskyi is on a visit to Georgia on Monday.