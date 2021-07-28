Ukraine reports 717 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 717 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,250,061, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 717 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 36 children and 97 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 27, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 15 coronavirus-related deaths, 507 hospitalizations and 495 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,250,061 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,185,339 have recovered and 52,891 have died.

Read more: Ukraine reports 763 new coronavirus cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (189), Donetsk region (70), Zaporizhia region (53), Odesa region (47), and Kherson region (43).

Some 681 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on July 26.