Ukraine reports 8,832 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 8,832 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 8,832 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 863 cases in children and 78 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 10, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 207 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,672 hospital admissions, and 2,053 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 10.

As many as 2,550,089 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,292,480 have recovered, and 58,700 have died since the pandemic began.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kharkiv region (1,419), Dnipropetrovsk region (765), Odesa region (690), Zaporizhia region (687), and Zhytomyr region (510).

Some 11,344 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine on October 9.