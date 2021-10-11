ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5500 visitors online
News
4 938 40

Prosecutor's Office To Ask Court To Place Metsger Under 24-Hour House Arrest

Prosecutor's Office To Ask Court To Place Metsger Under 24-Hour House Arrest

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has asked a court to place suspended Ukreximbank board chairperson Yevhen Metsger under a round-the-clock house arrest.

As reported by Censor.NET.

It was learned from a well-informed source in the prosecutor's office.

As earlier reported, the prosecutor's office had notified Metsger of the suspicion of obstruction of professional journalist activity under Section 1, 3 of Article 171 and Section 2 of Article 146 of the Penal Code of Ukraine within the case upon the attack on the Schemes TV show journalists.

Read more: Kyiv court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest

journalist (304) assault (167) house arrest (28) Metsger (3)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 