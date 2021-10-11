Prosecutor's Office To Ask Court To Place Metsger Under 24-Hour House Arrest

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has asked a court to place suspended Ukreximbank board chairperson Yevhen Metsger under a round-the-clock house arrest.

As reported by Censor.NET.

It was learned from a well-informed source in the prosecutor's office.

As earlier reported, the prosecutor's office had notified Metsger of the suspicion of obstruction of professional journalist activity under Section 1, 3 of Article 171 and Section 2 of Article 146 of the Penal Code of Ukraine within the case upon the attack on the Schemes TV show journalists.

