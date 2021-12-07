Ambassador: China respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

China respects the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine and supports the path of development chosen by the Ukrainian people.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ambassador of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong made a corresponding statement at a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Senik, learnt from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Ukraine.

The Ambassador noted that mutual political support and trust are an important foundation for the development of relations between the two countries.

"China respects the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as supports the path of development chosen by the Ukrainian people, based on the national peculiarities of their state. China will continue to adhere strictly to this principled position," said Fan Xianrong.

The diplomat reminded that this year China and Ukraine celebrated a decade of strategic partnership, and early next year will mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Ukraine.

In this context, he noted that China–Ukraine relations develop at a high level, cooperation between the countries actively advances in all areas, and trade between China and Ukraine has set a new historical record.

The Ambassador also noted that the governments of the two countries signed the first-ever agreement on strengthening infrastructure cooperation, demonstrating their readiness to further expand and deepen cooperation in this very important area. China has also become Ukraine's largest supplier of anti-epidemic protective equipment and vaccine.

"Based on the great attention of the governments of both countries and by stimulating the world's largest Chinese market, China–Ukraine cooperation has great potential. The Chinese side is ready to make efforts together with the Ukrainian side to further realize this potential," Fan Xianrong assured.

As reported, during the first telephone conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on July 13, the Chinese leader stressed that China respects the path of independence chosen by the Ukrainian people, supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.