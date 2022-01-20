Cabinet Approves Procedure For Use Of Hunting Weapons And Cartridges For Them When Performing Tasks Of Territorial Defense

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the use by members of volunteer units of territorial communities of personal hunting weapons and cartridges for them when performing territorial defense tasks.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1448 dated December 29, 2021.

"Personal hunting weapons and cartridges for them can be used by all members of volunteer formations when performing tasks of territorial defense. At the same time, the manufacture, acquisition, storage and accounting of personal hunting weapons and cartridges for them are carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law," the resolution says.

It is noted that when transferring or transporting, personal hunting weapons of members of volunteer formations can be in a charged state and outside a special case, etc., but only when they perform territorial defense tasks.

At the same time, a member of a volunteer formation must have a permit from the police authority for the right to store such weapons, the main parts of weapons and devices, and a certificate of a territorial defense volunteer.

According to the document, the lethal use of personal hunting weapons by members of volunteer formations during the performance of territorial defense tasks is permitted for self-defense, as well as for the purpose of performing tasks to repel armed aggression against Ukraine and in the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense, repulse and deter armed aggression.

If the lethal use of hunting weapons by members of volunteer formations in the performance of territorial defense tasks is unavoidable, a member of the volunteer formation must take measures to: preserve human life; minimizing the possibility of injuring civilians not participating in armed aggression; providing medical assistance and, if possible, evacuating the wounded as soon as possible.

The decision to use hunting weapons in self-defense, as well as in other circumstances stipulated by the procedure, is taken, taking into account the situation, by the commanders of volunteer formations and the commanders of military units of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces in accordance with the requirements of the order and orders of the commander of the Territorial Defense Forces issued in its execution.