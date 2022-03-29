ENG
Ukrainian servicemen shoot down two rockets near Lviv - Defense Ministry

At the end of the day on March 28, a Russian fighter fired two X-type missiles from the territory of Belarus, which were moving in the direction of Lviv, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"The servicemen of the radio engineering troops detected and destroyed the targets by anti-aircraft missile forces at a distance of about 30 kilometres from the regional centre," the message on the telegram channel says.

In addition, anti-aircraft troops units destroyed two UAVs of the operational-tactical level.

