Near Chernihiv, occupiers shot column of volunteers, - Denysova

Near Chernihiv, five buses came under fire from the occupiers as they tried to pass into the besieged city to evacuate people. Only civilian volunteers were on the bus.

As Censor.NET reports, the ombudswoman Lyudmila Denysova reported about it.

As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and four others were seriously injured.

One of the buses managed to escape on punctured tires, the injured driver was taken to hospital.

Denisova said that the Russians do not give the slightest opportunity to take the civilian population out of the blocked Chernihiv, in fact holding tens of thousands of people hostage, without food, water, heat. At the same time, daily heavy artillery fire on residential areas.

See more: In coming days on outskirts of Kiev will be fierce fighting - British Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

She stressed that such actions are another war crime and a crime against humanity, and called on the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to take these facts into account.

"Such actions are another war crime and a crime against the humanity of the racist forces in accordance with 7th and 8th Articles of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

I appeal to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations of the Russian Military Invasion of Ukraine and the expert mission set up by the OSCE participating States under the Moscow Mechanism to take into account the Russian war crimes and crimes against humanity and human rights violations in Ukraine." the ombudswoman noted.

See more: Irpin after liberation from occupiers. PHOTO