Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 17.7 thousand people, 143 aircraft, 131 helicopters, 625 tanks, and 1,751 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 1, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 17.7 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 01.04 are approximately:

personnel - about 17,700 people,

tanks - 625 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1751 units,

artillery systems - 316 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 96 units,

air defense systems - 54 units,

aircraft - 143 units,

helicopters - 131 units,

automotive equipment - 1220 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 85.

Special equipment - 24.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

Watch more: A Ukrainian paratrooper with MANPADS shot down two Russian Su-34s. VIDEO

The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.