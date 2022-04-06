EU considers it possible to grant asylum to Russian soldiers who drop their arms
President of the European Council Charles Michel believes that the European Union can grant asylum to those Russian soldiers who will drop their arms and not kill Ukrainians.
"I've one message for the Russian soldiers on the battlefield: if you want no part in killings of your Ukrainian brothers and sisters, if you don’t want to be a criminal, drop your arms, stop fighting, leave the battlefield," he told the Russian soldiers from the rostrum of the European Parliament.
He said that he is aware that some members of the European Parliament have suggested granting asylum for those Russian soldiers who disobey Russian orders. "In my opinion, this is a valuable idea that should be pursued," Michel said.
