Aircraft, drone and missile destroyed on April 6 - Air Force

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to destroy the enemy in the air.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Air Force Command.

The report noted: "On April 6, anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed three aerial targets: a cruise missile, a UAV and one aircraft. Preliminarily it was a Su-34 fighter-bomber. It was shot down during an enemy air raid in the eastern direction.

Bombing and attack aviation strike groups under the cover of fighter jets continue to launch missile and bomb strikes against the occupying forces.

Read more: In April 5, 8 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed, the occupier's planes don't enter the zone of our air defense, - Air Force