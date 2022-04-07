Aircraft, drone and missile destroyed on April 6 - Air Force
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to destroy the enemy in the air.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Air Force Command.
The report noted: "On April 6, anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed three aerial targets: a cruise missile, a UAV and one aircraft. Preliminarily it was a Su-34 fighter-bomber. It was shot down during an enemy air raid in the eastern direction.
Bombing and attack aviation strike groups under the cover of fighter jets continue to launch missile and bomb strikes against the occupying forces.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password