Duda called actions of Russian army in Ukraine genocide: Dialogue with Russia doesn't make sense. Putin needs to be set tough conditions

Polish President Andrzej Duda is convinced that the actions of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine are genocide. He also noted that Europe should give Putin an ultimatum.

He said this in an interview with CNN, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

In an interview, the President of Poland was asked if he agreed with Volodymyr Zelensky's assessment that Russia's actions in Bucha were genocide. Duda replied that it was "difficult to disagree".

He also noted that the main purpose of the invasion is to destroy the Ukrainian nation. According to him, the death of so many civilians testifies to Russia's true intentions.

"We have always heard that we need to talk to Russia. But dialogue with Russia doesn't make sense. Putin needs to set tough conditions. I must say that if he doesn't fulfill these conditions, we will have nothing to talk about," he added.

