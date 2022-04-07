ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8218 visitors online
News War Bucha massacre
9 418 43

Duda called actions of Russian army in Ukraine genocide: Dialogue with Russia doesn't make sense. Putin needs to be set tough conditions

буча,ірпінь

Polish President Andrzej Duda is convinced that the actions of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine are genocide. He also noted that Europe should give Putin an ultimatum.

He said this in an interview with CNN, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

In an interview, the President of Poland was asked if he agreed with Volodymyr Zelensky's assessment that Russia's actions in Bucha were genocide. Duda replied that it was "difficult to disagree".

He also noted that the main purpose of the invasion is to destroy the Ukrainian nation. According to him, the death of so many civilians testifies to Russia's true intentions.

"We have always heard that we need to talk to Russia. But dialogue with Russia doesn't make sense. Putin needs to set tough conditions. I must say that if he doesn't fulfill these conditions, we will have nothing to talk about," he added.

Read more: Events in Bucha are close to genocide, Johnson said

Author: 

genocide (92) Putin (3156) Russia (11653) Duda (238) Bucha (188)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 