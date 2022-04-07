Filatov recommended evacuating women, children and elderly from Dnipro

The mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov advised the residents of the city who left it not to return yet. He also advised women, children and the elderly to evacuate during the briefing

"A big request - all those who have the opportunity to leave, especially women, children, and the elderly, and those who are not involved in critical infrastructure, who are not involved in industrial enterprises, I would still recommend to be in a safer place." said Filatov.

He also stressed that people who left the city earlier should not return.

According to Filatov, the situation in Donbas is getting worse. Residents of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions are currently being evacuated. "Many people are now moving through our regional center. It helps us a lot that a direct evacuation train from Pokrovsk has been launched. However, a large number of people travel by private transport and buses. I recommend them to move further, towards Western Ukraine, wherever in any case is safe, - the mayor of Dnipro reported.

He also added that currently in Dnipro utilities and hospitals are operating on a full-time basis, there is a stock of medicines for several months. In addition, the city is expecting a batch of drugs from Israel.