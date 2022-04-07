Bodies of more than 400 civilians killed by occupiers have already been found in Kyiv region, - Gerashchenko

Currently, more than 400 civilians of Ukraine have been killed in the Kyiv region.

As informed by Censor.NET with reference to the 5th channel, the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko reported about it.

"So far, more than 400 civilians have been killed in the Kyiv region. But this number will be even higher," he said.

According to Gerashchenko, the names of the heads of Russian military units at the level of battalions and companies, which were located in Bucha, Gostomel and Irpen, are already known.

Read more: Russia's membership in UN Human Rights Council has been suspended

"Our spies took this information, and they are known to the prosecutors who will handle this case and make sure that no trash escapes justice. It is clear that all these war criminals know about their crimes, they know that they are known. And we understand that, perhaps, they will always sit in the Russian Federation and not go abroad. But if they go abroad, Interpol's mechanisms will work to look for them, "the adviser to the Interior Minister added.

In addition, he noted, there are now many initiatives and calls on social networks "to create a Ukrainian Mossad that would find and destroy those involved in the killing of civilians and their torture."

"After the liberation, 28 bodies of the dead were found on the streets of Bucha. In addition, in the city of Bucha, in the children's camp "Snowdrop", 5 bodies of dead Ukrainians were found, who were tortured in the basement of special forces of one of the Russian military units. Four of them had their hands tied behind their backs ... They were tortured.

One of them had his head smashed in the butt. Others were shot dead", Gerashchenko said.

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation will go on offensive to Kyiv again after attempt to take control of Donbas, - Land forces