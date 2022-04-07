ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5230 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
97 160 180
Russian Army (5962) Peskov (243) losses (1692)

We have suffered significant military losses. This is tragedy, - Peskov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

рф,армія,пєсков

Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's losses in the war with Ukraine were "significant."

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in air of Sky News.

Asked whether the war was a humiliation for Russia, given the number of troops lost, he replied, "No, that's a misunderstanding of what's going on.

But in Russia's rare confession about how badly the war had gone, he admitted: "We have significant troop losses. And this is a huge tragedy for us."

Read more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 18.9 thousand people, 150 aircraft, 135 helicopters, 698 tanks, and 1,891 armored vehicles

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 