Atrocities of occupants in Kyiv region have dealt acrushing blow to Putin's reputation - Johnson

Russian President Putin's reputation suffered a crushing blow because of the atrocities of Russian occupants in Kyiv region.

He said this during a рress conference after negotiations with President Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"What Putin did in Bucha, in Irpin, those war crimes - dealt a devastating blow to his reputation and the reputation of his government," he emphasized.

"What we have discussed for a long time is that his withdrawal of troops (from Kyiv) is temporary, so Putin needs to be pressured," Johnson added.

Read more: Britain will increase economic pressure on Russia every week - Johnson