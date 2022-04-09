ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11440 visitors online
News War Bucha massacre
18 439 59

Atrocities of occupants in Kyiv region have dealt acrushing blow to Putin's reputation - Johnson

путін

Russian President Putin's reputation suffered a crushing blow because of the atrocities of Russian occupants in Kyiv region.

He said this during a рress conference after negotiations with President Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"What Putin did in Bucha, in Irpin, those war crimes - dealt a devastating blow to his reputation and the reputation of his government," he emphasized.

"What we have discussed for a long time is that his withdrawal of troops (from Kyiv) is temporary, so Putin needs to be pressured," Johnson added.

Read more: Britain will increase economic pressure on Russia every week - Johnson

Author: 

Putin (3161) Boris Johnson (141) Bucha (188)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 