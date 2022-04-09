18 439 59
Atrocities of occupants in Kyiv region have dealt acrushing blow to Putin's reputation - Johnson
Russian President Putin's reputation suffered a crushing blow because of the atrocities of Russian occupants in Kyiv region.
He said this during a рress conference after negotiations with President Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"What Putin did in Bucha, in Irpin, those war crimes - dealt a devastating blow to his reputation and the reputation of his government," he emphasized.
"What we have discussed for a long time is that his withdrawal of troops (from Kyiv) is temporary, so Putin needs to be pressured," Johnson added.
