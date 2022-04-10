More than 1.2 thousand people died at hands of occupiers in Kyiv region, - Venedyktova

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venedyktova said that 1,222 people had died at the hands of the occupiers in the Kyiv region alone.

She stated this in an interview to The Guardian, as infromed by Censor.NET with reference to RBC Ukraine

"This morning we have 1,222 dead only in Kyiv region. Of course, what we saw on the ground in all regions of Ukraine are war crimes, crimes against humanity, and we are doing everything to correct it," she said.

At the same time, she called a missile strike on the railway station in Kramatorsk a war crime, which killed 52 people.

"It was definitely a war crime. It was a Russian missile that killed more than 50 people. These people just wanted to save their lives. They wanted to be evacuated with their children. It was women, it was children, and they just wanted to save theirs. life ", Venedyktova declared.

